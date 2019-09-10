Russia’s Security Council calm about Bolton’s resignation — source

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council has taken the news about US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s resignation quite calmly, a source in the Russian Security Council told TASS on Tuesday.

"It is the United States’ domestic affair, we took this resignation quite calmly," he said.

In the recent time, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has had a number of talks with Bolton. Their latest meeting took place in Jerusalem in late June and also involved Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. Patrushev’s talks with Bolton mostly focused on bilateral relations in the security sphere, as well as on the situation in Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and around the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account he had sent Bolton to resignation and would name his successor next week. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration," Trump wrote.