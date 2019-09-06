'Economic terrorism’: Tehran’s top diplomat blasts US sanctions against Russia and Iran

TEHRAN, September 6. /TASS/. US sanctions against Cuba, Russia, Syria and Iran serve as an attempt to achieve illegitimate political objectives through intimidation of innocent people, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Twitter on Friday.
#US #EconomicTerrorism against Cuba, China, Russia, Syria, Iran &... deliberately target civilians, trying to achieve illegitimate political objectives through intimidation of innocent people. US rouge behavior now includes piracy, bribery & blackmail— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 6, 2019
We salute Cuba & stand w/it https://t.co/g2O3HikaAr
On Wednesday, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran, adding 20 individuals and entities, along with several tankers, on a sanctions list. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement that the US "took action against a large shipping network that is directed by and financially supports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxy Hizballah."