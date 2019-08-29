Vadim Pristaiko elected Ukraine’s new foreign minister

Candidates to Ukraine’s defense and foreign ministers, as well as to chief of the Ukrainian Security Service are nominated by the president whereas the rest are nominated to the prime minister. At its first session earlier in the day, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Alexei Goncharuk the country’s prime minister, and Andrei Zagorodnyuk was appointed defense minister.

Addressing the lawmakers, Pristaiko said that Kiev had six months to regain control over the state border in Donbass. "We will be thinking over further steps to resume peaceful life, to organize elections, to conduct an amnesty, to remove trade restrictions, to regain full control over our borders [in Donbass]," he pledged, adding it did not matter how it would be done, "either by means of inviting a peacekeeping mission or through implementing the Minsk accords." "What matters is that we have six months for that," he said, stressing that Ukraine needed peace and stability and Kiev could not "indulge in endless talks in various formats."

He also reiterated Ukraine’s course towards integration into the European Union and NATO.