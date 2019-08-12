Venezuelan opposition says that authorities do not want real changes

CARACAS, August 12. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities do not want serious changes against the backdrop of failed negotiations with the opposition in Barbados last week, member of the National Assembly (controlled by the opposition) Stalin Gonzalez said on Monday.

"The dictatorship is afraid of changes," Gonzalez said adding that this is why the Venezuelan government refused to send a delegation to the talks "after proposals have already been coordinated." He added that the opposition "will continue fighting for changes that the country needs" and noted that the date for a new round of talks is undetermined at this time.

Last week, the Venezuelan authorities refused to take part in another round of talks with the opposition in Barbados, citing "the dangerous and flagrant aggression toward Venezuela from the US President Donald Trump's Administration."

In May, at least two rounds of talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition were held in Oslo under Norway's mediation. On July 8, the new round of talks kicked off in Barbados. Back then, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the talks were comprehensive and did not rule out that a series of agreements may be reached at negotiations.