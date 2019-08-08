Russia regrets cancellation of talks between Venezuelan government, opposition

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Moscow regrets that the planned round of negotiations between Venezuela’s government and the opposition in Barbados has been cancelled, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Thursday.

"We deeply regret the cancellation of the planned round of talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition," the foreign ministry said. "Whoever made that decision, the prime reason for derailing the negotiation process is obvious — it is Washington’s reckless policy towards Venezuela and its legitimate authorities."

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Washington’s interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country. "We are concerned about irresponsible statements made by US officials who say that the time for dialogue has passed and it is time to act," the ministry noted. "Any attempts to exert pressure and continue the policy aimed at whipping up tensions reflect the United States’ desire to play the role of ‘an ultimate arbiter’ in the world. It is necessary to put an end to that through joint efforts by all sober-minded politicians and responsible governments."

"It is regrettable that the aggressive unilateral measures of the government of another country against Venezuelan citizens are hailed by opposition politicians in Venezuela who are apparently ready to sacrifice the prospects for normalizing the situation for the sake of their own ambitions," the foreign ministry noted. "We are certain that there is no alternative to dialogue between responsible political forces. Any other scenario is the path to chaos with unpredictable consequences."

The ministry called on the global community to give the Venezuelan people a chance to realize the "indisputable right to determine their own fate," acting in accordance with the national Constitution and legislation. "The world community’s task is to encourage such efforts, create a constructive atmosphere around them to find peaceful solutions. Russia reaffirms its commitment to that course," the foreign ministry concluded.