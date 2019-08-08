Venezuelan government refuses to participate in new round of negotiations with opposition

CARACAS, August 8. / TASS /. Venezuelan administration decided to refuse to participate in the next round of negotiations with the opposition in Barbados, the corresponding document was published on Twitter by the Minister of Communications and Information of the Bolivarian Republic, Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday.

"Although the opposition delegation nominated by [the opposition leader] Juan Guaido is already in Barbados to participate in the negotiations scheduled for this week, the president of [Venezuela] Nicolas Maduro has decided not to send [his] delegation," the statement said.