Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia grows by 40% in1Q of 2025 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between Russia and Indonesia increased by 40% in the first quarter of 2025, with counter deliveries of wheat from Russia and Indonesian agricultural products growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

"Indonesia is one of our leading South Asian foreign trade partners. Last year, trade turnover increased by 2.5% and amounted to $4.3 billion, and in the first four months of this year it increased by another 40%. Counter deliveries of Russian wheat and Indonesian agricultural products are also growing," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which was approved right after the talks, sets serious and responsible tasks for the further development of Russian-Indonesian ties in a variety of areas, primarily in trade and economics. Putin also noted that, in addition to this, a number of other intergovernmental agreements and interdepartmental agreements have been signed.

The Russian President also recalled that in April, the relevant ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum opening the way to Indonesian markets for high-quality livestock products produced in Russia that meet the Islamic Halal standard. According to him, a meeting of the joint Russian-Indonesian commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation was also successfully held in Jakarta in April.