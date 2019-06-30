Turkish observation post in Idlib shelled again - Defense Ministry

ANKARA, June 30. /TASS/. A Turkish observation post in the Syrian province of Idlib has been attacked again, no one has been injured, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported on Saturday.

"Three artillery shells were fired on our observation post number 10 from the region controlled by the Syria regime [of President Bashar al-Assad]. No one was injured in the attack, no damage was inflicted," the communique reads.

The Turkish defense agency also underlined that the shelling stopped after "Russia’s immediate action."

The Turkish observation post number 10 in Idlib was already shelled on June 13 and 27, one serviceman was killed, another six were injured. In mid-June, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Air Forces bombed the terrorists who shelled the Turkish Armed Forces in Idlib four times, eliminating a large unit of militants.

Four de-escalation zones were set up in Syria in accordance with the May 2017 agreement reached by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Astana, Kazakhstan. In 2018, three of these zones were recaptured by Damascus. The fourth zone spans across the Idlib province and parts of the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo and the Syrian government still does not exercise its control over it. Most of the designated zone is controlled by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization.