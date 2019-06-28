EU decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia comes into force

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. The decision of the EU Council to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months came into force, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

The EU Council prolonged economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy for the next six months on Thursday. The decision followed the discussion of implementation of the Minsk Agreements for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine at the EU summit on June 20-21.

The European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The restrictive measures have been repeatedly extended and expended ever since. Talks on visa-free travel and a new framework cooperation agreement were suspended. A number of Russian officials were banned from entering the European Union, their assets were frozen. Trade, financial and military restrictions were imposed.