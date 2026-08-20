Russia’s Lokomotiv FC confirms transfer of its midfielder Batrakov to Galatasaray

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Alexey Batrakov, an attacking midfielder from Lokomotiv Moscow, has joined Turkey’s Galatasaray, the Russian football club’s press service said.

Earlier, the Turkish Football Federation registered Batrakov as a player of Galatasaray.

The contract with the Russian midfielder is for five years.

Batrakov, 21, had played for Russia’s Lokomotiv FC since 2024. Appearing in 84 matches for the club at various levels, he scored 34 goals and dished out 23 assists. He was named the best young player of Russia’s top-tier league, the Russian Premier League, over the past two seasons. This season he appeared in five matches notching one goal and one assist.

He also played for the Russian national football team chalking up four goals and three assists in his 12-match appearance.