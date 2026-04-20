Russia’s Rublev moves up to 12th in ATP Rankings after 2026 Barcelona Open

LONDON, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s tennis star Andrey Rublev moved three spots up in the new ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings list published on Monday.

Playing in the 2026 ATP Barcelona Open tournament in Spain over the past weekend, Rublev lost in the final match to Arthur Fils of France. The Russian, who is playing as a neutral athlete at international tournaments, is now 12th in the WTA Rankings with 2,630 points.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is now as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 13,350); 2nd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 12,960 points); 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 5,255); 4th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,710); 5th Felix Auger-Aliassiame (Canada; 4,100); 6th Ben Shelton (the United States; 4,070); 7th Taylor Fritz (the United States; 3,870); 8th Alex de Minaur (Australia; 3,845); 9th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy; 3,715) and 10th Daniil Medvedev (a neutral-status tennis player, 3,560).

Rublev, 28, has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. He has never made it past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam.

The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2026 ATP Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell is an ATP 500 tournament played between April 13 and 19 on outdoor clay courts in Barcelona, Spain. This year It offers over $3.4 million in prize money. Holger Rune from Denmark is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.