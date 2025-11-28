Moscow Marathon 2025 sets three records for Russia

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Moscow Marathon 2025 set three national records, the event’s press service told TASS.

The races were held on September 20-21. On September 21, 17,057 participants completed the 42,195-meter course — the largest marathon ever organized in Russia. A day earlier, 23,153 runners finished the 10-kilometer race, setting a record for the biggest 10-kilometer event held at a single location.

In total, 40,210 people completed the two distances over the weekend, reaffirming the marathon’s status as Russia’s largest running competition held at one venue. All achievements were verified by the INTERRECORD international registration system and entered into Russia’s national record register.

"This is a landmark achievement for Moscow and a major contribution to the development of sports in the capital. Today, Moscow leads the country’s running movement. This has become possible thanks to the strong support of Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Moscow Sports Department head Alexey Kondarantsev, who actively promote the growth of mass running events," said Moscow Marathon director Dmitry Tarasov.