Iran boycotts FIFA World Cup draw due to US visa restrictions

TEHRAN, November 28. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation has withdrawn from the draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing US visa restrictions that have impacted Iranian athletes, according to Amir Mehdi Alavi, spokesperson for the Iranian Football Federation.

"Due to the unsportsmanlike conduct of the American side, the Iranian delegation has decided not to participate in the draw scheduled for December 5," Alavi stated on state television.

This year's tournament will see a historic expansion to 48 teams for the first time. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place from June 11 to July 19. The draw is scheduled to be held in Washington on December 5, 2025.