World Aquatics calls for allowing Russian athletes take part in European championships

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The World Aquatics international federation has called for addressing political restrictions preventing Russian athletes from taking part in the upcoming European championships in Poland as neutrals, Dmitry Mazepin, head of the Russian Aquatics Federation, told TASS.

Mazepin said last week that Russian swimmers would have to miss the next European short course swimming championships for political reasons.

"We are grateful to World Aquatics for its prompt support and the request to the relevant European bodies," he noted. "Over the past year, our athletes have been granted the right to compete as neutrals in world championships in Hungary and Singapore, as well as in European cups," Mazepin added.

"World Aquatics continues to serve as an example for other organizations, making it clear that sports should be free of politics and the principles of the Olympic Charter should be respected," he stressed.

Mazepin pointed out that European Aquatics maintained restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in adult championships. "However, it’s clear that the international community is increasingly realizing that it’s unacceptable to link sports with geopolitical issues," he said.

The 2025 European Short Course Swimming Championships will be held in the Polish city of Lublin on December 2-7.