Ovechkin comments on rumors of return to KHL in year

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, captain of the Washington National Hockey League (NHL) club, does not yet know where he will play after the expiration of his current contract on June 30 next year.

Earlier, the hockey player's wife, Anastasiya Shubskaya, told Argumenty I Fakty newspaper that Ovechkin would live in Russia after next season.

"She said that maybe we will come and play in Russia? This is pure nonsense, which you start to turn around and put Nastya in such a position that she allegedly said that this is my last season. Anything is possible," Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin is 39 years old, and on April 6, he broke Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in the NHL regular season. In the 2024/25 regular season, Ovechkin scored 44 goals and provided 29 assists in 65 games. The Russian currently has 897 goals in the regular championships.