Rescuers save Venezuelan man from rubble seven days after earthquake

MADRID, July 2. /TASS/. Portuguese rescuers have found a survivor trapped under the rubble seven days after the major earthquake that occurred in Venezuela, Jose Manuel Moura, President of the National Civil Protection Emergency Authority, reported.

"A joint task force, which we had deployed in Venezuela, rescued a man after seven days, just five or six minutes ago," he told CNN Portugal.

A large earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within 40 seconds of each other. Their epicenters were located in the state of Yaracuy, ten kilometers apart. According to the latest data, 2,295 people died as a result of the earthquake.