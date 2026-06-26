MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian security service (SBU) agent Kirill Makarenko, who oversees a network of neo-Nazi Telegram channels moderated by a teenager detained in Dagestan, has called for a terrorist attack in the United States on Independence Day. The attack, involving an improvised explosive device, was purportedly planned as an act of revenge for the detention of radical recruits abroad, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The FSB’s public relations center clarified that Ukrainian citizen Kirill Makarenko, born in 1993, manages a network of neo-Nazi Telegram channels whose followers include members of the far-right terrorist organization Maniacs: The Cult of Murder, which is banned in Russia. The FSB stated that in Kiev, Makarenko prepared videos and photos in English aimed at a Western audience, threatening attacks on schools. He allegedly urged community moderators to organize a terrorist attack in the US on Independence Day, using an ammonal-based improvised explosive device as retaliation for the detention of radical recruits abroad.

According to the FSB, Makarenko resides in Kiev, maintains contacts with Ukrainian intelligence agencies, and coordinates the planting of caches of explosives and weapons in Russia. He is wanted for plotting terrorist activities and has been involved in organizing attacks on schools within Russia. Additionally, he has discussed plans for terrorist attacks in the United States and Europe.