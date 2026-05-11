Risk of hantavirus spread in Europe assessed as low — European Commission

BRUSSELS, May 11. /TASS/. The risk of hantavirus to public health in Europe is assessed as low, but the EU has activated the civil protection mechanism for the safe evacuation of passengers from the cruise liner MV Hondius, EC representative Eva Hrncirova told a briefing.

"Based on the latest assessments of the World Health Organization, the risk to the wider European public from hantavirus is assessed as low," she said.

The EU activated the mechanism after an Andes hantavirus outbreak on the vessel, which arrived at the port of Tenerife, Spain.