Poll reveals that most Americans believe US leader’s cognitive decline progressing

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. Americans are expressing growing concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness amid the conflict with Iran and Pope Leo XIV, according to a poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos among 4,556 adults.

The survey revealed that 51% of Americans believe Trump’s cognitive abilities have deteriorated over the past year. However, this figure varied by party affiliation: 85% of Democrats, 54% of independent voters, and 14% of Republicans believed this.

The poll also revealed that many Americans question the 79-year-old politician’s ability to remain calm and emotionally balanced after a series of harsh statements. At the same time, only 26% of respondents believe Trump is a reserved person. Republicans' opinions were also divided: 53% see Trump as balanced, while 46% do not. Among Democrats, only 7% of respondents think the US leader is calm.

Pollsters recalled that in recent weeks, Trump threatened to destroy Iranian civilization on social media and criticized the pontiff for his stance on crime, calling Leo XIV weak. Earlier, the US president threatened to use force against Denmark, a NATO member state, in connection with his demand that Greenland join the US, thus alarming allies.

According to the survey results, 60% of respondents have a favorable opinion of Pope Leo XIV, while only 36% feel positively about Trump and his actions. The US leader’s approval rating stands at this low, with 62% of respondents negatively assessing his work as head of state.

Trump’s rating for managing the cost of living was 26%, which is the lowest number, the report noted. According to the poll, only 26% of respondents believe that US military action against Iran is justified, and only 25% think that strikes against Iran would make the US safer. Only 16% of Americans polled support the US withdrawal from NATO, about which Trump spoke.