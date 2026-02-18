Unique replicas of first UAV project to be on display in Crimea for first-ever time

SIMFEROPOL, February 18. /TASS/. An exhibition featuring the first drones in Russia will open on February 22 at the Dulber spa retreat in the Yalta urban district of the Republic of Crimea. The exhibition will feature unique replicas of the first UAV project for the very first time, the management company Vizant told TASS.

"A new exhibition dedicated to the early development of unmanned aerial vehicles and aviation ideas in Russia in the early 20th century will open at Dulber Palace on February 22. The exhibition will be part of a museum project and, for the first time, will bring together materials directly connected to the engineering experiments of Grand Duke Peter Nikolaevich of Russia, which were conducted in Crimea. Also for the first time, replicas of the Grand Duke’s original UAV project will be on display," the statement reads.

The unique document was found in the collection of the State Archives of the Russian Federation. It was recreated as a blueprint and meticulously studied. The exhibition will also feature rare photographs, copies of letters, aircraft layouts, navigation and measuring instruments from the early 20th century, elements of aerostat technology, and reconstructions of engineering components demonstrating the principles of remote control and autonomous flight—some items are being exhibited for the first time ever.

Visitors will be able to learn about the development of military aviation and the Romanovs’ connection to the Kacha Aviation School, one of the first aviation schools in Russia, founded by Grand Duke Alexander Mikhailovich, owner of the Ai Todor estate adjacent to Dulber.

"The exhibition will show how ideas developed on the southern coast were reflected in the training of pilots for the Russian Empire, as well as the development of aviation science and engineering approaches. Crimea during that period became a key magnet for military engineers, test pilots, and researchers, shaping the environment in which the technologies of the future were born," Vizant added. The exhibition will be available as part of the main tour route until April 19.