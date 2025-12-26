Russians spending less on New Year's festivities in 2025 — poll

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russians plan to spend an average of $757 (59,824 rubles) on New Year's celebrations this season, a drop from last year, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

"On average, Russians intend to spend $757 (59,824 rubles) on New Year's festivities," VCIOM stated in a message on its Telegram channel. The center's analysts observed that the lower spending will touch all major areas: the holiday feast, gifts for loved ones, parties and travel.

For the second year running, the biggest expenditure remains dedicated to New Year's ‘leisure,’ such as holiday events and travel. The average planned budget for this category stands at $320 (25,242 rubles) for 2025, which is 5% less than in 2024.

Spending on gifts averages $274 (21,635 rubles) this year, marking a 6% decline, compared to 2024. The holiday meal remains the most modest budget category at $164 (12,947 rubles), reflecting a slight decrease of 1%, from the previous year.

The survey further reveals that staying at home, visiting friends or family, working, and going out on the town will be the most common ways to spend the holiday period.