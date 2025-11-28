Russia’s ‘The Postman’ wins ‘Best Film’ award at SIFFA film festival

LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. "The Postman," a 2025 drama by Russian director Andrey Razenkov, has won the ‘Best Film’ award at the SIFFA festival (So Independent Film Festival and Awards).

The ceremony was held at Vue Piccadilly Cinema in downtown London.

‘The Postman’ also won in the ‘Best Screenplay’ and ‘Best Actor’ categories.

The ‘Best Director’ award went to Farkhat Sharipov from Kazakhstan, for his 2025 film ‘Evacuation.’

The 15th SIFFA film festival was held in London on November 20-27. Its program listed almost 40 films from Belarus, Bulgaria, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Nexico, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, the United States, France and Sweden.