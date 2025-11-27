Russia’s Supreme Court deems US-based Anti-Corruption Foundation terrorist body

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Supreme Court has upheld the claim of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and designated the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) as a terrorist organization, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To recognize the US non-profit corporation Anti-Corruption Foundation, Inc. (ACF, ACF International, Anti-Corruption Foundation, Inc.) as a terrorist organization," the court ruling ordered. The decision is to be enforced immediately.

The hearing was held behind closed doors.

In the summer of 2021, the Moscow City Court designated the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights, along with the public movement Navalny Headquarters (a Russian organization founded by opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who passed away in February 2024), as extremist organizations, upholding the claim of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office. According to the court’s ruling, the two foundations were liquidated, and the activities of the public movement were banned.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated in its lawsuit that all the listed organizations were engaged in creating conditions for destabilizing the social and political situation in the country. According to the document, their actual objectives included attempts to alter the foundations of the constitutional order, including through the use of a "color revolution" scenario.