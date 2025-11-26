Seventy percent of Russians keep pets, with cats being most popular — pollster

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A majority of Russians (70%) have one or more pets at home, with it being most common to take animals in off the street, rather than adopt or buy, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said.

"Pets are an important part of many Russian families: 70% of Russians keep one or more animals. Four in ten Russians (42%) want to get a pet in the future, with younger age groups more likely to have this goal," the statement notes.

The main reasons given for not keeping a pet included not being able to arrange care during business trips or vacations (34%), not having enough time (25%), concerns about maintaining order and cleanliness in the home (15%), and allergies (14%). One in ten respondents cites the considerable expense of animal care. A mere 6% state a general dislike for animals and no plans to acquire one.

More than a third of pet owners (35%) found their current animal on the street; 28% purchased their pet from a store or a breeder, while 22% received it as a gift. Only 8% adopted an animal from a shelter, a veterinary clinic, or through a volunteer. In terms of diet, most owners feed their animals specialized pet food (81% use dry food and 58% use wet food). Additionally, 43% provide natural foods, and 40% share food intended for human consumption.

Cats are the most common pet among Russians, kept by 79% of pet owners. Dogs are the second most popular (48%, predominantly small and medium-sized breeds). Far less common are fish (7%), rodents (5%), and birds (4%). Concerning feelings about stray animals, a large majority (80%) reported having fed strays. Thirty-five percent have assisted in circulating information about animals needing help, and 34% have given monetary support to shelters or volunteers.

Russians see pets as a good option for the elderly to combat loneliness (95%), and believe that caring for an animal can mitigate feelings of sadness (90%) and depression (85%). Respondents also feel that pets teach children responsibility (89%) and equip them with experience valuable for raising their own children in the future (84%). The poll was conducted between January 2 and January 15, 2025, with a sample of 2,604 respondents aged 18 and older.