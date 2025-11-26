Some 80% of US voters see government as corrupt — poll

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. Four out of five US voters consider the federal government corrupt, a poll by research organization Rasmussen Reports shows.

The survey found that 80% of respondents share this view, with 44% rating corruption in Washington as "very high." Meanwhile, 14% of participants believe corrupt practices in government are minimal.

The poll was conducted on November 13 and 16-17, combining online responses and phone interviews. It surveyed nearly 1,200 potential US voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

A February survey by research service YouGov revealed that US residents see political corruption as the biggest threat to the country’s democratic system.