Winner of Nobel Peace Prize to be announced in Oslo

STOCKHOLM, October 10. /TASS/. The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in Oslo.

In recent years, the prize winners have included politicians, human rights defenders, political activists, and humanitarian organizations for their achievements in various fields.

This year, there are 338 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize: 244 individuals and 94 organizations. According to media reports, among the nominees are US President Donald Trump, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organization, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The full list of nominees is kept strictly confidential and will not be made public until 50 years after the awards are presented. Nevertheless, information about certain candidates' nominations is leaked to the media every year by organizations or individuals with the right to nominate.

About prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was first awarded in 1901. There have been years when no winner was announced in this category, most recently in 1972. This was due to the World Wars, disagreements among committee members, and a lack of worthy candidates.

The award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.

This year, the prize will be complemented by 11 million kroner (approximately $1.17 million).

Nobel Week began on October 6. The winners of the prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, and literature have already been announced.