TASS, Xinhua sign cooperation strategy for 2026-2030

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s TASS news agency and China’s Xinhua news agency signed a strategy for the development of cooperation for 2026-2030, with the directors general of the agencies, Andrey Kondrashov and Fu Hua, signing the document.

"Relations between Russia and China rightfully represent a comprehensive strategic partnership, and we can now officially affirm that the ties between TASS and Xinhua are truly strategic," Andrey Kondrashov said.

TASS and Xinhua agreed to provide each other with access to their Chinese, Russian, and English news feeds. They also agreed to develop cooperation in economic information and AI spheres by implementing joint projects and creating joint provisions for using AI in editorial work. The agreement also allows for the exchange of photo and video materials. In addition, the two agencies agreed to strengthen their cooperation on social networks.

According to the document, TASS and Xinhua will work together to develop news agency associations such as the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies, the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum, and the World Media Summit. Furthermore, the two agencies are ready to cooperate within the framework of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), which was established by TASS and the non-profit organization "Dialogue Regions."

To promote the exchange of experience in journalism, marketing, and new technologies, TASS and Xinhua will continue to exchange delegations.

The agreement was signed in Beijing during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China.