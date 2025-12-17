Weekly inflation reach 0.05% in Russia — statistics

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.05% over the period from December 9 to December 15, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) reported.

Inflation amounted to 0.05% also a week earlier, from December 2 to 8. Consumer prices in Russia gained 0.11% since early December and 5.37% from the year start.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 5.79% as of December 15, 2025.

The price hike in the food sector was the most notable for sausages and frankfurters (+0.4%), and beef and wheat flour (0.3%). Fruits and vegetables prices gained 0.7% in average, specifically increasing by 6.3% for cucumbers, 1.2% for onions, 1% for potatoes and 0.3% for apples. Prices lost 3.2% for cucumbers, 0.6% for buckwheat, 0.5% for granulated sugar, 0.4% for cheese and pork, and 0.3% for rice and millet.

In the essential goods segment, the price hike was 0.6% for infants’ diapers, 0.5% for toothpaste and matches, and 0.4% for children’s diapers. Among other nonfoods, prices edged down by 0.8% for electric vacuum cleaners. Shampoo prices ticked by 0.3%. Diesel fuel prices gained 0.2% and gasoline prices lost 0.1%.