Putin enjoys strong support among Russians, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 78.3%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between August 4 and August 10, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.3% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.1%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance increased by 0.8% to 75.1%," the service said.

A total of 50.7% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 1.4%), while 51.8% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.1%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60% (a decrease of 0.1%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 34.2% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.7%), 29.3% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 0.4%), 21.6% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 1.6%), and 9.8% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 0.2%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 32.8% (a decrease of 0.8%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) fell by 0.2% to 9.9%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.4% to 10.9%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party decreased by 0.1% to 3.7%, while backing for the New People party remained at 7.8%.