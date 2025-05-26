ROME, May 26. /TASS/. The famed Milan opera house, Teatro alla Scala, will open its new season on December 7 with Dmitry Shostakovich's opera "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District." According to the theater's website, Russian director Vasily Barkhatov staged the production, which will be conducted by Riccardo Chailly, who completes his term as musical director of La Scala in the 2025-2026 season.

Starting in January 2027, South Korean conductor and pianist Myung-whun Chung will take over La Scala. He will open the season with Giuseppe Verdi's Otello on December 7, 2026. During the upcoming season, Chailly will conduct another opera, "Nabucco," featuring Anna Netrebko.

The premiere will take place on December 7, the day of Milan's patron saint, St. Ambrose. This event is a highlight of Italian cultural life and attracts high-profile guests. In 2022, despite protests from Ukrainian diplomats, La Scala opened its season with Modest Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" with Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role. The premiere was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who had been in Italy for a little over a month, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was on a visit to the country.

La Scala's seasons have always included works from the classical Russian repertoire, such as operas and ballets. The theater never stopped inviting Russian singers, conductors, and directors. However, it was only with Valery Gergiev that the many years of fruitful cooperation ended in scandal after the beginning of the special military operation.