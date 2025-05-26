MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent declaration to lift restrictions on weapons deliveries to Kiev by Berlin and its allies aims to demonstrate a resolute stance against Russia. However, Vasily Kashin, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told TASS that this statement is primarily political in nature and unlikely to influence Russia's approach to the Ukrainian settlement.

Kashin emphasized, "This is a political gesture designed to project strength, firmness, and unwavering opposition to Russia, portraying Merz as a robust anti-Russian leader. Yet, in practical terms, it scarcely alters the reality on the ground. They have already carried strikes deeply across the 1991 borders. While attempting to manage escalation risks, it's conceivable the Western nations might strike deeper and escalate further under certain political circumstances."

He further pointed out, "In truth, every use of long-range weapons supplied by the U.S., Britain, and France is closely monitored by specialists from those countries, with targets approved by them. It's misleading to suggest that Berlin or other Western allies simply authorize or prohibit specific actions by Ukraine - these countries are actively involved in overseeing the operational use of these weapons."

Kashin also clarified that Merz does not plan to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, noting instead that Germany is providing Ukraine mainly with barrel artillery systems.

Earlier, the German government, after a period of transparency regarding military aid to Kiev, decided to keep future arms deliveries secret. The primary rationale, according to Berlin, is to maintain "strategic ambiguity" and conceal its military support from potential adversaries. Despite this, Merz stated in mid-May that Germany has no intention of supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, despite earlier speculations about such transfers.