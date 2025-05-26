18th-century Russian fortress in Finland sold for 1 euro

STOCKHOLM, May 26. /TASS/. The Finnish city of Kotka has bought Kyminlinna, an 18th-century Russian fortress, for 1 euro, with plans to turn it into a tourist site, the Yle TV and radio company said.

According to the report, the city decided to buy the fortress from state-owned property company Senate Properties after the national government made it clear it would no longer maintain the historic site. The property sits on a plot of land about 123 acres in size and houses some twenty buildings. The transaction price was one euro.

The site is planned to be turned into a recreational area, with museums and events for tourists to be held on the grounds. Visitors will be able to visit the site accompanied by a guide at first, after which dedicated walking paths will be created and signs put up, Kotka Urban Planning Director Markku Hannonen said, Yle reported.