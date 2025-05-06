MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Nazi collaborators who fled to Western countries after the end of World War II became the main figures in anti-Soviet and later anti-Russian propaganda, according to a news release by the Federal Security Service (FSB), which has published archival materials related to the search for war criminals and their accomplices in the mass murder of the Soviet Union’s civilian population.

"A special role was assigned to them in information and psychological warfare against the Soviet Union. They became the main agents in anti-Soviet (and later - anti-Russian) propaganda. At their urging, Captive Nations Week was launched in 1953, which in 1959, in accordance with a resolution of the US Congress, received official recognition," the FSB said.

"Nazi criminals who escaped justice became welcome guests on Radio Liberty and Radio Free Europe broadcasting into the Soviet Union," the FSB said.

The FSB called the honoring of an old Ukrainian SS man - Yaroslav Hunka - in the Canadian Parliament a striking result of the decades-long propaganda efforts. He lived in Canada after serving in the Waffen-SS.