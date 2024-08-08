YouTube no longer opens in Russian desktop browsers

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The browser version of YouTube does not open on desktop PCs in Russia, according to some users. TASS correspondent noted that only VPN services and viewing videos in mobile browsers solve the problem.

The YouTube mobile application on Android continues to work. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the day, 5,710 users have reported problems accessing the platform, according to data from the service Sboy.RF.

According to the service, the largest number of complaints came from Moscow (around 21%), St. Petersburg (8%), the Krasnodar region, and the Sverdlovsk region (5% each).