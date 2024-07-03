Moscow weather sets records for second consecutive day — meteorologist

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A weather record was registered in Moscow for the second consecutive day, with temperatures of 32.7 degrees Celsius observed on Wednesday, meteorologist Tatyana Pozdnyakova wrote on Telegram.

"The second consecutive daily temperature record was set in Moscow. On the afternoon of July 3, temperatures of +32.7 degrees [Centigrade] were registered <…>, beating the 1917 record of +32.2 degrees [Centigrade]," she said.

Another record is expected on July 4, with up to 34 degrees Centigrade forecasted.

Earlier, record-high temperatures hit Moscow on Tuesday. Thermometers showed +32 degrees Centigrade, beating record of +31.9 degrees Centigrade for this day, set back in 1890.