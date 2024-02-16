FACTBOX: What is known about blogger Alexey Navalny's death

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny, who was serving a sentence for fraud and extremism, has died at the age of 47 in a penal colony in Yamal, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) regional branch reported.

According to the agency, the prisoner fell ill after a walk. The staff tried to resuscitate him, but failed. TASS gathered the essential information about the incident.

Circumstances

- Navalny died in penal colony No. 3 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

- According to the FSIN, after the walk he "felt unwell, almost immediately passing out." Medics arrived right away and attempted to resuscitate him, but failed.

- The causes of the blogger's death are still being established. Navalny had no health complaints and there were no medical requests made by his relatives before the incident, the Yamal Public Supervisory Commission said.

Authorities' reaction

- Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently in Chelyabinsk, was informed about the incident from Moscow by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

- The FSIN is doing its due diligence, and no additional instructions are needed regarding the incident, the Kremlin spokesman clarified. "There is a certain set of rules, which everyone is now being guided by," he explained.

- The Russian Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation into Navalny's death.

What Navalny was serving a sentence for

- Navalny was twice sentenced to probation on charges of fraud for his work with the company Yves Rocher. After repeatedly violating the terms of his probation, in 2021, the blogger's suspended sentence was replaced with real jail time.

- In March 2022, Navalny was found guilty of contempt of court and fraud in raising election campaign funds and sentenced to imprisonment in a strict regime colony. In August 2023, the court found the blogger guilty of creating an extremist community.