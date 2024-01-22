Court hears final statements in high-profile St. Petersburg terrorist attack case

ST. PETERSBURG, January 22. /TASS/. Darya Trepova, accused of committing a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe in which prominent military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed, refused to admit guilt in her final statement to the court, asking to remit the case for further investigation, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"I still do not recognize my guilt. But I accept my moral responsibility. <...> I ask the court to send the case for further investigation and another psychiatric evaluation for myself," Trepova said.

She reiterated that she allegedly hadn’t known about the explosive device hidden in the figurine presented to the military blogger. The defendant's lawyer Daniil Berman told reporters that he believed her actions should be reclassified and charges against her dropped under the articles on terrorism and illegal transfer of explosives.

Dmitry Kasintsev, accused of hiding Trepova, said in his final statement that he had no intention of hiding Trepova, but was afraid of the consequences if he gave her up.

Earlier, during the trial, the prosecutor asked to find both defendants guilty, to impose a penalty of 28 years in a medium-security prison for Trepova, and one year and ten months - for Kasintsev. In addition, the prosecutor requested a fine of 800,000 rubles (about $9,100) for Trepova and limiting some of her freedoms for two years after she has served the term.

The prosecutor pointed out that the girl committed crimes as part of an organized group, in a large conspiracy with escape routes planned. Also, according to the investigation, like her Ukrainian handlers, Trepova had anti-Russian views and did not support the special military operation.

According to investigators, on April 2, 2023, Trepova, acting upon instructions from certain individuals based in Ukraine, brought a statuette, which was filled with explosives, to a cafe in downtown St. Petersburg and presented it as a gift to Fomin. Minutes later, the statuette exploded, killing the blogger and injuring 52 others.