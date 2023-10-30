Riots at Makhachkala airport cause heavy damage to facilities

MAKHACHKALA, October 30. /TASS/. The damage done to the Makhachkala airport during Sunday’s mass riots is significant, the airport’s director, Said Ramazanov, told TASS on Monday.

"[The damage is estimated at] several million rubles. <…> not more than 10 million (over $107,000)," he said.

According to Ramazanov, the rioters broke cameras and fences. Airport employees were more shook up than anything else. "No serious injuries were reported among the employees - only minor scratches. <…> It’s more emotional damage," he noted.

According to the airport’s posts on its Telegram channel, the rioters damaged the airport’s equipment and infrastructure facilities. A probe is underway.

Mass riots took place at Makhachkala airport on October 29 after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. A crowd of several hundred people broke into the airport’s building and landing area. Later, they were pushed back by the police. According to the latest data, more than 20 people, including several police officers, were injured and 60 rioters were detained. The Dagestani authorities and clergy condemned the incident as an incendiary act.