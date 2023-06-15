Over 90 people hospitalized in Kherson Region after Kakhovka dam breach

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Over 90 people were hospitalized in the Kherson Region after the Kakhovka dam breach as a result of Kiev’s shelling and the ensuing massive flooding of the territory, regional medical services told TASS on Thursday.

"According to the latest data, 95 people were hurt. They turned to the hospital with overcooling and other injuries. Ninety-three people were hospitalized after their medical examination while the rest were sent for outpatient treatment," the spokesman said.

Overnight to June 6, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the plant’s hydraulic valves and triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. According to the latest data, eight people died in the floods (including two civilians killed after the Ukrainian military shelled a temporary accommodation center). Over 7,500 people, including 461 children and 146 citizens with reduced ability, have been evacuated. A total of 2,244 people have been rescued.

The Kakhovka HPP destruction has caused serious damage to the environment, agricultural fields have been washed away and there is a risk of the shallowing of the North Crimean Canal. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the strike against the Kakhovka HPP as Ukraine’s deliberate subversive act. He added that the Kiev regime must be held fully accountable for all the ensuing consequences.