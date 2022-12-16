Civilians injured in shelling of Lantratovka evacuated to Belgorod Region — LPR official

LUGANSK, December 16. /TASS/. The civilians wounded in the shelling of Lantratovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) by the Ukrainian military have been hospitalized in medical institutions of the Belgorod Region, LPR Health Minister Natalya Pashchenko said on Friday.

"The health ministry responded as promptly as possible. Thanks to coordinated work, medical assistance was provided in the shortest possible time. The victims were evacuated to the Belgorod Region," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The LPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said earlier in the day that at 4.10 a.m. Moscow time, the Ukrainian armed forces fired three rockets at Lantratovka, using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. Lugansk said that eleven civilians had been killed and 17 more wounded. A secondary school was destroyed, and six residential buildings and a post office were damaged.