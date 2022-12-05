Health minister points to 10-percent decline in cardiovascular mortality rate in Russia

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Mortality from cardiovascular diseases in Russia has decreased almost by 10% versus 2019 while cancer-related deaths have reduced by 4.5%, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted on Monday.

"By now, we’ve achieved a stable trajectory of decreasing mortality. Practically over a short period, these figures have reached even lower values than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases has decreased almost by 10% and [the mortality of] oncological diseases by 4.5%," he said at the opening of the international scientific and practical forum "Russian Health Care Week 2022".

The health minister noted that by the end of the year, life expectancy is forecasted to increase by 1.8 years.

According to Murashko, the use of cutting-edge medical equipment helps boost the effectiveness of disease prevention, diagnostics and treatment. He noted that, overall, lately the level of trust in the Russian healthcare system has noticeably increased.