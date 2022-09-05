Carnegie Moscow Center winds up its activities in Russia

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Carnegie Moscow Center has wound up its activities in Russia in conformity with the Russian justice ministry’s resolution.

"In conformity with the resolution of the Russian Justice Ministry of April 8, 2022, the Carnegie Moscow Center, which represented the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (US) in Russia, has wound up its activities. Nevertheless, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace continues to publish analytical materials about Russia, Ukraine and neighboring countries, including in the Russian language," the Carnegie Moscow Center wrote on its Telegram channel on Monday.

In April, the Russian Ministry of Justice excluded the Carnegie Endowment’s representation in Russia from the register of branches and offices of foreign non-commercial organizations due to violations of Russian laws.