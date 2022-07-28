Tinder owner fined by Moscow court for not localizing user data

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A Moscow court has fined Match Group LLC, the Tinder owner, 2 mln rubles ($34,000) because of the company’s refusal to localize the data of Russian users on the country’s soil, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court ruled to recognize Match Group LLC as liable under Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offense (failure of the operator to carry out the responsibility of recording, storing or retrieving personal details of Russian nationals with the use of databases located in Russia when gathering personal data) and impose a penalty on the company in the form of a fine totaling two million rubles," Judge Timur Vakhrameev announced.

Match Group LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is the owner of the Tinder online dating service and Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyOfFish, Ship and OurTime services.

The Russian mass media and telecom watchdog found 46 cases where the personal data law had been violated last year. The law compels Russian and foreign companies to keep the personal data of Russians only on the country’s territory.