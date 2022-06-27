New association to seek to consolidate Russia’s blogging market

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. An Association of Bloggers and Agencies has been established in Russia with the aim of consolidating the market, the new organization’s president said.

Online advertising revenue in Russia totaled 15 billion rubles ($282 mln) last year, according to unofficial figures, Tatyana Ivanova said. "And yet, our market has never been united by an association, unlike, for example, creative agencies."

"There is a need to consolidate the market," Ivanova said, adding that the organization united some 65% of market participants, including more than 30 agencies, overseeing many of top Russian-language bloggers.

The association will seek to work out effective rules of interaction between business, content makers and the government, according to Ivanova.

The association was established by market players and was registered as a non-profit organization, so it will not carry out commercial activities, cofounder Maksim Perlin said.