Coronavirus is here to stay, it will turn into endemic disease - WHO official

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The way the novel coronavirus pandemic develops suggests that the virus will never go away completely, circulating as an endemic disease instead, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"Coronavirus is on its way to becoming an endemic disease. This means it won’t go away. But we have learned how to treat it and how to protect ourselves from it. Most importantly, we need to contain the outbreak of the infection now and reduce the number of those vulnerable to it. Otherwise, new variants will emerge in an unpredictable fashion," she said.

In her words, it was too early for the humanity to relax.

"Apart from vaccination, it is of utmost importance now to follow other safeguards as well: to wear a face mask and change it at recommended intervals, to ventilate rooms and avoid large groups of people in confined spaces. This is very important, Vujnovic said.