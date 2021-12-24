FSB apprehends serviceman in Voronezh Region on suspicion of high treason

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a serviceman in the Voronezh Region on suspicion of high treason who was recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB press office reported on Friday.

"The operatives of the Federal Security Service apprehended a serviceman of the Western Military District in the Voronezh Region on suspicion of committing a crime stipulated under Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High Treason’). The Voronezh Garrison Military Court has chosen custody as a measure of restraint for him," the FSB said.

The Russian serviceman was recruited by the Ukrainian military intelligence, it specified.

"He was gathering data on the activity of the Russian Armed Forces and its leak abroad could have damaged the state’s defense capability," the FSB said.

The serviceman may face punishment of up to 20 years in prison.