Putin says wants to take part in nasal coronavirus vaccine tests

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he wants to take part in the tests of a nasal coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center.

"Can I take part in this experiment?," Putin asked the Center’s deputy director, Denis Logunov, after he told the president about the Center’s new development.

"Naturally," Logunov said, adding that the president will have to sign a written consent for that.

"I will sign it. OK. I will sign with no fail. We can do it today," Putin said.

Putin also told Logunov he had got revaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik Light and felt well.

In October, the Gamaleya Center received a Russian health ministry’s permit for the second phase of clinical tests of a nasal form of the coronavirus vaccine. The Center’s director Alexander Gintsburg said that the nasal form would be an addition to the regular vaccine to ensure an extra barrier to the infection.