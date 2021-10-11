Teen stabbed to death during fight in Dagestan high school, police say

MAKHACHKALA, October 11. /TASS/. A high school student in Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, died on Monday after sustaining a stab wound, Gayana Gariyeva, a spokeswoman for the local Interior Ministry, told TASS.

"A high school student inflicted a knife wound on another student in one of the schools of Makhachkala. The latter died in a hospital due to the inflicted wound," she said.

Dagestan’s Investigative Committee confirmed this information to TASS stating that the incident occurred during a fight between two classmates, when one of them took out a knife and stabbed his rival.

"According to investigators, a fight broke out on October 11 in Makhachkala’s School No. 51 between a 15-year-old teenager and his classmate," the Investigative Committee reported. "During the scuffle one of them took out the knife and stabbed his opponent. The teenager died in a hospital due to the inflicted stab wound."

The Committee added that murder charges have been filed against the detained teenager. Investigators will also evaluate how the administrative staff of the school acted during the incident.