Ukrainian drone attacks ambulance in Russia’s Kursk Region, killing two

KURSK, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops, using a drone, attacked an ambulance in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, killing its driver and a paramedic and wounding a doctor, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Ukrainian Nazis hit an ambulance near Sudzha with a drone. Its driver and a paramedic were killed, a doctor was wounded. Our medics are real heroes while the terrorists who strike ambulances will be justly punished. My sincerest condolences to the friends and families of the deceased," he wrote on his Telegram channel.