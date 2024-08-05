Several Ukrainian brigades find themselves trapped in Pokrovsk area

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. Units from at least three Ukrainian military brigades were surrounded in the village of Zhelannoye in the Pokrovsk sector of the line of engagement, a military official told TASS.

"Before the weekend, Kiev pulled units from three brigades to Zhelannoye as it hoped to keep the defenses there. They have been encircled as a result," the official said.

Ukrainian forces had sought to use drones to improve their position, but those were jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems, he added.